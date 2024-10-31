Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $7.66 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 47.5% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 136.4% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 233.3% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth $38,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at $23,301,041.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SHW. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.29.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $361.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $372.35 and a 200-day moving average of $335.91. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $235.84 and a 1 year high of $392.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $91.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.19). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 74.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

