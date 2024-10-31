Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Short Interest Down 11.1% in October

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,803,800 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the September 30th total of 6,529,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,803.8 days.

Hydro One Stock Performance

Shares of HRNNF stock opened at $32.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.93. Hydro One has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $35.31.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

