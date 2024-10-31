ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.75 and traded as high as $5.00. ICTS International shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 200 shares.
ICTS International Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.08.
About ICTS International
ICTS International N.V. provides airport security and other aviation services, and authentication technology services in the Netherlands, Germany, the United States, Spain, and internationally. It offers aviation security services, including security screening, behavior detection on crowds and queues, perimeter guarding/ patrolling, CCTV surveillance and/or alarm resolution, and vehicle marshalling.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ICTS International
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for ICTS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICTS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.