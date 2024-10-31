ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.75 and traded as high as $5.00. ICTS International shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 200 shares.

ICTS International Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.08.

About ICTS International

ICTS International N.V. provides airport security and other aviation services, and authentication technology services in the Netherlands, Germany, the United States, Spain, and internationally. It offers aviation security services, including security screening, behavior detection on crowds and queues, perimeter guarding/ patrolling, CCTV surveillance and/or alarm resolution, and vehicle marshalling.

Featured Stories

