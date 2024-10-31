Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,344 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,245,041 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,505,409,000 after buying an additional 66,528 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 8.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,736,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $787,725,000 after buying an additional 460,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Illumina by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,538 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $317,267,000 after buying an additional 204,043 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Illumina by 41.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,753,504 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $378,111,000 after buying an additional 801,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Illumina by 462.5% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,428,760 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $253,514,000 after buying an additional 1,997,010 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Stock Up 1.1 %

ILMN opened at $147.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.98. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $151.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 68.73%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Illumina from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Illumina from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Illumina from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

