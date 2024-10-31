IMC Chicago LLC Buys 515,815 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 1,145.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 515,815 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $40,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 153.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

NASDAQ TQQQ opened at $75.17 on Thursday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $85.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.39.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.2302 dividend. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

