Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,700 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the September 30th total of 245,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 55.8 days.

Imperial Metals Trading Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:IPMLF opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1.65. Imperial Metals has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $1.98.

Imperial Metals Company Profile

Imperial Metals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of base and precious metals in the United States, Switzerland, China, the Philippines, Singapore, and Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and other precious metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Mount Polley open-pit copper-gold mine located in south-central British Columbia; and the Huckleberry copper mine located in west-central British Columbia.

