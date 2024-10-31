Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,700 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the September 30th total of 245,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 55.8 days.
Imperial Metals Trading Down 0.3 %
OTCMKTS:IPMLF opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1.65. Imperial Metals has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $1.98.
Imperial Metals Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Imperial Metals
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Applied Materials vs ASML: Which is the Best Chip Stock to Own?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Top Bill Gates Stock Picks Every Investor Should Know About
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Viking Therapeutics Stock: A Pre-Election Bet Worth Considering
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.