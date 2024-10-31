Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2922 per share on Tuesday, November 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Industria de Diseño Textil’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Industria de Diseño Textil Trading Down 1.9 %

IDEXY opened at $28.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average of $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $30.11.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 32.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Equities analysts predict that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household products. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands. It is also involved in the textile manufacturing, logistics, design, insurance, construction, and real estate businesses, as well as provides financial services.

