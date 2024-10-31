Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:LAPR) Announces Dividend of $0.12

Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:LAPR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1173 per share on Friday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.
Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance
NYSEARCA LAPR remained flat at $25.16 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,481. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.05. Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April has a one year low of $24.71 and a one year high of $25.19.
Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April Company Profile
