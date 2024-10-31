Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:HAPR) Plans $0.13 Dividend

Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:HAPR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1335 per share on Friday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April Trading Down 0.0 %

Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.19. The company had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.06. Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $25.24.

Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF — April (HAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective buffer against the first 9% of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) losses. The exposure resets each year in April HAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

