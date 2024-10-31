Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:HAPR) Plans $0.13 Dividend

Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:HAPR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1335 per share on Friday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.
Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April Trading Down 0.0 %
Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.19. The company had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.06. Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $25.24.
Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April Company Profile
