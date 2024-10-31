Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:HOCT) Plans Dividend of $0.12

Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:HOCT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1201 per share on Friday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.
Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance
HOCT traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,283 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.97.
Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October Company Profile
