Insider Buying: Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) Director John J. Fawcett acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.02 per share, for a total transaction of $51,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at $330,252.46. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bread Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BFH opened at $50.95 on Thursday. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $59.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.53.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.26 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.38%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BFH shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Bread Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bread Financial from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Bread Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.64.

Institutional Trading of Bread Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Bread Financial by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,464,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,245,000 after buying an additional 657,968 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 152.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 645,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,772,000 after purchasing an additional 390,413 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 86.2% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 485,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,066,000 after purchasing an additional 224,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bread Financial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,847,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,766,000 after purchasing an additional 216,274 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Bread Financial by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,161,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,754,000 after buying an additional 212,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

