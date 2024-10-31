Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Stock Price Up 5.8% – Here’s Why

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $84.12 and last traded at $84.01. Approximately 381,576 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 270,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.41.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NSP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. William Blair cut Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

Insperity Trading Down 2.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Insperity had a return on equity of 138.16% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 58.68%.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 16,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $1,487,024.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,956,967.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,188,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,247,000 after buying an additional 197,309 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Insperity by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,911,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,696,000 after purchasing an additional 182,773 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Insperity by 2.5% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,323,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,733,000 after purchasing an additional 32,542 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its stake in Insperity by 6.7% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,082,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,219,000 after purchasing an additional 68,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Insperity by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 734,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,973,000 after purchasing an additional 37,091 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

