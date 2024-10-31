Installed Building Products (IBP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.89 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $737.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.86 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 44.93%. On average, analysts expect Installed Building Products to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $217.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.63 and a 200-day moving average of $225.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.94. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $109.93 and a fifty-two week high of $281.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $271.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $201.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.40.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

