Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,238 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Intel by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,561 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in Intel by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 61,678 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in Intel by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 61,641 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $1,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $22.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.15. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, New Street Research lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Intel

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.