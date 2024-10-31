International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $7,160,000. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $618,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 42.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $4,050,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $217.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. DZ Bank cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bernstein Bank lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.12.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock opened at $205.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $142.59 and a 1 year high of $237.37.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

