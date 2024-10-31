International Paper (NYSE:IP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

International Paper Trading Up 12.5 %

Shares of IP traded up $6.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,069,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,282,310. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.64%.

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,192.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other International Paper news, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $439,470.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,296.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,192.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,840 shares of company stock valued at $906,386. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on International Paper from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.46.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

