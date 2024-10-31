Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 59.85% and a negative net margin of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $68.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $8.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $405.74 million, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.95. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $9.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.25%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -228.57%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IVR. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

