Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Boosted by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 736.4% during the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.4% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $496.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $481.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $468.04. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $346.62 and a 1 year high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

