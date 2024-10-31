Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.8% in the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.8 %

QQQ stock opened at $496.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $481.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $468.04. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $346.62 and a 12-month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

