Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) Trading Up 1.4% – Time to Buy?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.95 and last traded at $71.93. Approximately 7,649 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 43,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.90 and a 200-day moving average of $63.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.63 million, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RYF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

