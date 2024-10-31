Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,858 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1,479.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,655,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,114,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854,003 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 89.3% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,615,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,091 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,602,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,033,000 after acquiring an additional 825,232 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2,233.5% in the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 606,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,532,000 after acquiring an additional 580,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,759,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $66.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.86. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $48.22 and a 52-week high of $68.38.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

