Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,597 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $8,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XLG. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 153,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 254,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,719,000 after acquiring an additional 37,477 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,053,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 585,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $48.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.21.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

