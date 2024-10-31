IRON Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL)

IRON Financial LLC lowered its position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $66,000.

TBLL traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.55. 46,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,388. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $105.20 and a 12-month high of $106.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.66 and a 200 day moving average of $105.61.

About Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

