IRON Financial LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

IRON Financial LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,688,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,509,441,000 after purchasing an additional 39,456 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,958,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,158,000 after purchasing an additional 67,386 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,056,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,342,000 after purchasing an additional 23,617 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 863,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,495,000 after purchasing an additional 66,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 684,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,894,000 after purchasing an additional 139,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ JKHY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $182.79. The company had a trading volume of 110,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,688. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.80. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.95 and a fifty-two week high of $186.93.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $559.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.11.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

