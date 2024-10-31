IRON Financial LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

IRON Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 0.9% of IRON Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IUSB. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 120.7% during the second quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSB stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $45.85. 999,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,965,006. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.84. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

