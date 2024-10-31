IRON Financial LLC Sells 770 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

IRON Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 6.2% of IRON Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024,631 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,752,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,352,000 after buying an additional 243,976 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,372,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,114,000 after buying an additional 377,631 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,409,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,134,000 after purchasing an additional 134,150 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $4.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $282.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,422,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,636. The company has a market capitalization of $423.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $204.82 and a 12 month high of $289.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $280.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

