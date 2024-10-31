IRON Financial LLC Takes $224,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

IRON Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USRT. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 14,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.72. 74,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,878. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.20. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $44.23 and a 52-week high of $62.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

