iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,960,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the September 30th total of 9,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,501,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Bitcoin Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.88. The company had a trading volume of 31,629,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,734,523. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.97. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

