iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Raised by Boyd Wealth Management LLC

Boyd Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,450 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Keener Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 531.3% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $62.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $87.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.02. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.80 and a 1-year high of $64.08.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

