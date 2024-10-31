iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the September 30th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.37. 28,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,800. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.72. The firm has a market cap of $738.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.99 and a 52 week high of $73.20.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMXF. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,696 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

