iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Stock Holdings Cut by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,128 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $21,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2,733.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 917,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,984,000 after acquiring an additional 885,092 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6,565.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 730,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,981,000 after purchasing an additional 719,167 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,005,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3,202.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 435,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,227,000 after purchasing an additional 422,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 456.7% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 513,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,412,000 after purchasing an additional 421,210 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $54.97 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $45.27 and a 52-week high of $57.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.33.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

