iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,415,837 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

