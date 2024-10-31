iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,261,762 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 110% from the previous session’s volume of 601,607 shares.The stock last traded at $24.25 and had previously closed at $24.32.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.40.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $609,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 233,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 238,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

