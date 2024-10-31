iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Position Raised by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,518,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,973,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,868 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,371,734,000 after purchasing an additional 723,492 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,264,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $781,644,000 after purchasing an additional 186,369 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,997,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,565,000 after buying an additional 582,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,085,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,263,000 after buying an additional 864,732 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $106.92. The company had a trading volume of 781,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,941. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.25. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.