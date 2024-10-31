iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 218,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,360 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $68,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 239.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.
iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
IWB opened at $318.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $311.50 and a 200-day moving average of $299.24. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $227.11 and a 52 week high of $321.24.
iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile
iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
