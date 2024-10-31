iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,098,000 after buying an additional 1,520,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,486,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,573 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,738 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,837,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $778,518,000 after purchasing an additional 82,532 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24,883.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,832,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,754,000 after buying an additional 2,821,539 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $221.45 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.83 and a twelve month high of $228.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

