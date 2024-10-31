iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Acquired by Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC

Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,743 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 4.4% of Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $44,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18,036.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 833,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 828,944 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 66.4% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,414,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,029,000 after acquiring an additional 564,826 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,720,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,642,000 after acquiring an additional 165,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,071,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWN traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.71. The company had a trading volume of 372,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,694. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.42 and its 200 day moving average is $159.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.22 and a fifty-two week high of $174.83.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

