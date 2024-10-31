iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $11,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $737,000. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWV opened at $330.55 on Thursday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $236.30 and a 52-week high of $334.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

