iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stock Position Decreased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,160,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,777 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $156,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 33,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DVY traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.81. The company had a trading volume of 85,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,693. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.98 and its 200-day moving average is $127.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $103.76 and a twelve month high of $137.26.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

