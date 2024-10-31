iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,542.9% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $277.38. 43,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $195.65 and a 52-week high of $283.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $274.10 and a 200-day moving average of $263.05.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

