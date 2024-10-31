iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Bought by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 79.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 210.9% during the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $22.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.85.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

