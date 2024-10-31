J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Short Interest Update

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,048,800 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the September 30th total of 1,153,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 291.3 days.

J Sainsbury Price Performance

J Sainsbury stock remained flat at $3.53 during trading hours on Wednesday. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $4.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

About J Sainsbury

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.