J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Short Interest Update

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,048,800 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the September 30th total of 1,153,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 291.3 days.
J Sainsbury Price Performance
J Sainsbury stock remained flat at $3.53 during trading hours on Wednesday. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $4.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57.
About J Sainsbury
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than J Sainsbury
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.