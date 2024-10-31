Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Position Increased by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

JAAA opened at $50.90 on Thursday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $50.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.78 and its 200-day moving average is $50.76.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

