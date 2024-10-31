Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) CEO David Alan Campbell Sells 25,000 Shares

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) CEO David Alan Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $1,338,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,054 shares in the company, valued at $15,101,171.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Alan Campbell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 27th, David Alan Campbell sold 25,000 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $1,157,750.00.

Janux Therapeutics Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JANX opened at $55.95 on Thursday. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $65.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.11. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -61.48 and a beta of 3.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.77 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 291.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 709.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 61.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $151,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on JANX. UBS Group assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.44.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

