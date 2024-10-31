JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Short Interest Down 11.3% in October

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,340,000 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the September 30th total of 43,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

JD.com Trading Up 1.5 %

JD traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.62. The stock had a trading volume of 8,313,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,004,599. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.42. JD.com has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.15.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $8.57. JD.com had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $291.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JD.com will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Discerene Group LP boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 66.0% during the first quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 5,554,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $152,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,619 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in JD.com in the third quarter valued at about $55,635,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 30.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,821,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $159,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,356 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 177.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,873,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,753 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,920,000. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

