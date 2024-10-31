Jefferies Financial Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Stock Price

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $220.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ELF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $207.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $240.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.80.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

NYSE ELF opened at $109.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.52. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $88.47 and a fifty-two week high of $221.83. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $324.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 23.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,507 shares in the company, valued at $37,538,725. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 43.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $2,666,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.7% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth about $15,585,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

