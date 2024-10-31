JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report) by 36.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,418 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 7,424.0% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 298,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 294,215 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 41.8% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after buying an additional 204,079 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 31.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 66,461 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $584,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the second quarter worth $378,000. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MQY opened at $12.42 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $13.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.43.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.