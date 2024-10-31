Johnson Controls International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 19,207 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,963% compared to the average daily volume of 931 call options.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $84,899.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,438,752. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,438,752. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,327 shares of company stock valued at $16,916,720. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 30,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Read Our Latest Report on JCI

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 1.0 %

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $76.32 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $48.53 and a fifty-two week high of $78.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.29.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 61.92%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.