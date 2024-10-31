JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Stock

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PAM has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded Pampa Energía from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Pampa Energía from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pampa Energía has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Shares of NYSE PAM opened at $66.74 on Wednesday. Pampa Energía has a fifty-two week low of $32.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.12.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.17 million. On average, analysts predict that Pampa Energía will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAM. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Pampa Energía by 158.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Pampa Energía by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pampa Energía by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 23,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Pampa Energía by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pampa Energía by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

