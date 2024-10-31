Jumia Technologies (JMIA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jumia Technologies Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JMIA opened at $4.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.65. Jumia Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $15.04.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark decreased their target price on Jumia Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

About Jumia Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company’s platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company’s platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.